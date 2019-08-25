Miami Hurricanes Wear Touchdown Rings After Scoring

The Miami Hurricanes might have the dumbest antic in all of college football.

The infamous turnover chain was no longer good enough for the Canes. Now, they have touchdown rings! That’s right, folks.

After scoring a touchdown, the players can wear some bling on the sidelines. Too bad it didn’t do enough to stop them from losing to Florida on Saturday night. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Score a touchdown, wear the Touchdown Rings. pic.twitter.com/n5I2luNAKh — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) August 25, 2019

What is it with Miami and dumb antics? The turnover chain was stupid when it was introduced and the touchdown rings might even be dumber.

“Turnover chain my f***in ass” – Paul Chryst pic.twitter.com/acd7wx3lxp — Paid man gets bored (@cjzero) December 31, 2017

This is college football. It’s not the circus. It’s made even worse by the fact Miami didn’t even win! Imagine rocking bling for simply doing your job, and expecting to be celebrated for it.

I don’t know if this is supposed to help with recruiting or what. All I do know for sure is it’s not a great look to unveil some bling and then lose your season opener.

Not a great look at all!

I don’t personally hate Miami at all. They’re great for Wisconsin. Playing the Hurricanes is pretty much a guaranteed bowl win.

If they keep this ridiculous shtick up, then I don’t expect much to change at all. Be better, Miami. Be much better.