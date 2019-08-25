Shannon Bream: From Pageantry To Politics

Fox News anchor Shannon Bream has had a unique career.
The Liberty University graduate’s journey has taken her from fourth place in the Miss USA Pageant to the host of “Fox News @ Night.”
Bream sat down with Daily Caller editorial director Vince Coglianese to discuss her career and what she’s learned along the way.
NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:
Jim Jordan Wants To Hold The Russian Collusion Investigators Accountable
Dan Crenshaw Slams Social Security
Journalist Tells Harrowing Story Of Being Attacked By ANTIFA
Farage Warns World Leaders: 2016 Was Just The Beginning
Sidelined By Transgender Athlete | High School Track Star Speaks Out
Ted Cruz Wants EL CHAPO to Pay for the Border Wall
Dan Crenshaw Reveals His Eye Patch Collection
Hero or War Criminal? SEAL Who Killed Terrorists Faces Lifetime Trial
Rudy Giuliani: The Mueller Report Was A “Political Hit”
Roger Stone Explains How to Dress for Court