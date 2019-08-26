Florida/Miami Was The Most Watched College Football Game On ESPN In Nearly 3 Years

Florida’s 24-20 victory Saturday night over Miami put up some giant TV ratings on ESPN.

According to Bruce Feldman, the game got an overnight rating of 4.1, which means roughly four percent of households with televisions tuned in.

It was the most watched college football game on ESPN since November 2016.

#Miami–#Florida delivered a 4.1 overnight TV rating, the best college football game on ESPN since November of 2016. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) August 25, 2019

My friends, this is great news. It’s a sign that people in this country still love college football and crave the action.

We waited nearly eight months for the sport to return, and the fans showed up and showed out Saturday night to watch the Gators take it to the Hurricanes.

Most people watching the game probably weren’t fans of either team. They just wanted to see some football.

It should be interesting to see what kind of ratings we get this upcoming weekend when there’s a full slate of games from Thursday through the weekend.

I’m guessing the Oregon Ducks lining up against the Auburn Tigers on Saturday night might put up some huge numbers as well.

The same can be said about Wisconsin vs. USF on Friday night, which is the marquee game to bring us into the Saturday action.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Aug 20, 2019 at 9:21am PDT

I honestly just can’t tell you all how happy I am for college football to be on our TVs all afternoon and College GameDay to be on the air in the morning.

There’s nothing better than rolling out of bed and firing up GameDay in preparation for a great day of action. Hell, we got off to a hot start this year before Miami/Florida when Desmond Howard was cutting loose.

Desmond Howard said what?!!!!! pic.twitter.com/5hfc5O5niO — Koopington F. McBeardface IV (@koopa_kinte) August 24, 2019

Sound off in the comments for the games you’re excited for this week. Which ones am I pumped for? All of them. I’m pumped for all of them, my friends.