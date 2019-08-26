REVIEW: ‘Chasing The Bear’ Is An Incredible Dive Into The Alabama Football Program

I had the opportunity to read “Chasing the Bear,” and it’s one of the greatest books I’ve ever consumed.

“Chasing the Bear: How Bear Bryant and Nick Saban Made Alabama the Greatest College Football Program of All Time” by Lars Anderson is the deep dive into the history of the Crimson Tide that I never knew I needed until I read it.

As you all know, I’m not an SEC fan by any metric or measurement. In fact, I’m the exact opposite. However, I have always respected what Nick Saban has done.

That’s why I decided to give the book a shot on a flight home for a wedding. Plus, Wisconsin plays Alabama in a few years. It’s always good to know your enemy. So, I cracked the book open, and it damn sure didn’t disappoint at all.

For any college football junkie, I suggest reading it. It doesn’t feel like being told the normal history of a program. It feels like you’re walking on a journey with Bear Bryant and Nick Saban down to how single and precise plays changed the course of everything.

Remember the Kick Six a few years back? I know you all do, but did you know there was an RPO earlier in the game that changed Saban’s philosophy on offenses and possibly altered the course of history forever in the SEC?

Well there was.

I might hate the SEC more than most, but I just couldn’t put “Chasing the Bear” down once I picked it up. The story of how the Tide convinced Saban to leave the Dolphins felt like it was out of a spy novel at points.

If you love college football, watch Alabama football at all or are just interested in the history of how the Crimson Tide got where they are, then you have to read this.

I don’t think I’ve ever been as excited about a sports book as I was for this one. I give it a solid 10/10, and I give it that score knowing fully well that I hate the SEC.

It’s just way too damn good to knock.