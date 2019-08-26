It Looks Like Justice Ginsburg Is Going To Be Just Fine

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is maintaining an active public schedule after concluding three weeks of radiation therapy for pancreatic cancer.

The justice visited Buffalo, New York, Monday to accept an honorary degree from the University at Buffalo School of Law and deliver public remarks to an evening program at Kleinhans Music Hall.

“Justice Ginsburg, thank you for being here with us today,” a school administrator told the justice before conferring an honorary doctorate of laws. “Thank you for all that you have done, and will continue to do, to make our nation more fair and just for everyone.”

“It was beyond my wildest imagination that I would one day become the notorious RBG,” the justice said, according to local press. “I am now 86 years old, yet people of all ages want to take their picture with me. Amazing.” (RELATED: The Liberal Justices Are Still Notching Victories Despite Conservative Supreme Court)



Ruth Bader Ginsburg receives her honorary law degree from the University at Buffalo. She’s now in the q&a portion of her appearance. pic.twitter.com/g9BIhGSi4V — WBEN NewsRadio 930AM (@NewsRadio930) August 26, 2019

Monday’s programming in Buffalo is the first leg of a busy sequence of events for Ginsburg. She will also appear Saturday at the 2019 Library of Congress National Book Festival in Washington to discuss her book “My Own Words,” a collection of her writings and speeches. Thereafter, she will travel to Little Rock, Arkansas, on Sept. 3 to lecture at the Clinton Foundation and the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service.

Ginsburg completed a three-week course of outpatient radiation therapy on Aug. 23 at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, after doctors identified a malignant tumor on her pancreas. The Supreme Court’s Public Information Office said the justice “tolerated treatment well” and shows no evidence of remaining disease.

The justice has navigated a host of health problems in recent months. Ginsburg fractured three ribs after falling in her chambers at the high court in November and had cancerous nodules removed from her left lung the following month.

The Supreme Court will begin hearing cases again on Oct. 7.

