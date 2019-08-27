Watch The First Full Trailer For ‘AHS: 1984’

The first full trailer for “American Horror Story: 1984” was released Monday.

The new season revolves around a group of young people at a summer camp, and it looks like it’s going to have some serious “Friday the 13th” vibes.

If the full trailer is an indication of things to come, then we’re in for a very fun time. Give it a watch below. (RELATED: Watch ‘American Horror Story: 1984‘ Teaser Trailer)

I’m so pumped for this. “AHS” has been very hit or miss the past few seasons, but “1984” looks like it’s getting back to the roots of the show.

Just stick to the horror stuff, give fans entertaining content and the rest will take care of itself. The first three seasons on the FX show should serve as the template for every single season going forward.

There have been some garbage seasons since the show was released, but 1984 looks like it’s going to be lit.

As I’ve said before, it’s also a smart move to set the new season in the 1980s. As “Stranger Things” showed everybody, people love the nostalgia factor.

It’s what all the kids are talking about these days, and it also looks like “AHS: 1984” will deliver it in spades.

Tune in Sept. 18 for the ninth season of the hit show. It looks like it’ll be a good time.