Will Andrew Luck Play In The XFL?

Andrew Luck’s time in the NFL is over, but at least one pundit has floated the idea that he could be headed to the XFL.

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk seems to think Luck’s chances of landing in the new league could be somewhere north of zero. (RELATED: Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Andrew Luck Retires From The NFL)

Florio wrote the following about the idea:

Oliver Luck serves as the Commissioner of the XFL, a spring league that launches in February and that simply will not survive if it can’t attract or create star players. If Oliver Luck could persuade his boss, Vince McMahon, to dangle the money that Andrew would have made in Indianapolis plus maybe more over the next few years for a 10-game season against a lower level of competition, would he bite? It would be as shocking as his decision to retire from the NFL. But, then again, he decided to retire from the NFL.

Now, Florio did point out the Colts would need to sign off on the move because they still hold his rights, but it really doesn’t matter because this is never going to happen.

Yes, his dad Oliver Luck is the XFL commissioner, but I’m pretty sure they’re going to need a lot more than that to get Luck on the field.

His body is broken down, he doesn’t love the game anymore and he’s already rich. Why would he ever even think about joining the XFL?

Andrew Luck announces his retirement from the @NFL. https://t.co/PK9ADYBuOX — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 25, 2019

Vince McMahon’s league isn’t going to pay him anywhere near the money he could make in the NFL and there’s no upside at all.

Sure, Luck could be the face of the league, but who really cares about that? After seeing his press conference, it was clear to me the guy just doesn’t want to play football.

Signing up for the XFL seems like the last thing on the planet he’d want. It might be fun to think about, but there’s no chance at all it’ll happen.