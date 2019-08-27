Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Frank Reich Addresses Andrew Luck Retiring

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich recently opened up about Andrew Luck’s retirement, and he sounded very supportive.

The 29-year-old gunslinger retired late Saturday night after battling injuries seemingly nonstop for years. The fans might have booed him, but you won’t hear any criticism from Reich anytime soon. (RELATED: Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Andrew Luck Retires From The NFL)

The most interesting aspect of Andrew Luck’s words on his retirement last night is that what he was describing was so much more mental than physical pic.twitter.com/GcsV9VbJCW — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 25, 2019

“Somebody asked me the other day, ‘Is there any sense that Andrew is letting down the team?’ and the answer was an emphatic ‘no,'” Reich told the media Monday when discussing the shocking retirement.

You can watch his full comments below.

Coach Reich has a message for Colts fans: pic.twitter.com/gHIKluQqw0 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 26, 2019

Reich is really in a tough place here because his best player just hung up his cleats with several years left of playing ability, and now he has to find a way to motivate his guys.

That might really piss off a lot of coaches. However, it’s clear that Reich understands the bigger picture here.

The former Stanford star just doesn’t have any gas left in the tank when it comes to a passion for the game. He wanted out and that’s what he got.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indianapolis Colts (@colts) on Aug 25, 2019 at 9:16am PDT

Now Reich has to find a way to lead his team after the shocking decision from Luck. He’s likely about to embark on the greatest challenge of his career.

The Colts aren’t going to be very good at all. Not even a little bit. They entered the season with huge expectations, and now Reich is running a team that’ll likely be lucky to win four games.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indianapolis Colts (@colts) on Aug 26, 2019 at 1:19pm PDT

Either way, it was a classy move for Reich to have Luck’s back and stand by the decision from his former star player to retire.