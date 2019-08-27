Daily Dealer

Get Ready For Fall Camping Season With A Sale On Klymit Camping Gear

Photo via Amazon

Photo via Amazon

You may intuitively think of camping as a summer activity, but I’d actually argue that the best season for camping is the fall. If you plan on spending time in the great outdoors in the coming months, you’ll want to know about theses deals on camping gear from Klymit.

Below, here are some of the best deals we could find!!!

One of the sleeping pads included in the sale is the very #1 bestseller out of all camping sleeping pads sold on Amazon. And that sleeping pad is a hearty $10.95 off!

Normally $60, this #1 bestselling sleeping pad is almost 20 percent off today (Photo via Amazon)

Klymit Static V Lightweight Sleeping Pad, Green/Char Black on sale for $31.50

Normally $20, this inflatable travel pillow and seat cushion is 35 percent off today (Photo via Amazon)

Klymit Cush Inflatable Travel Pillow & Seat Cushion on sale for $12.95

Normally $30, this inflatable camp & travel pillow is 57 percent off today (Photo via Amazon)

Klymit Pillow X Inflatable Camp & Travel Pillow on sale for $13.00

Normally $20, this sleeping bag compression sack is 25 percent off today (Photo via Amazon)

Klymit KSB Sleeping Bag Compression Sack, Grey on sale for $14.95

Normally $40, this sleeping pad sheet is 25 percent off today (Photo via Amazon)

Klymit V Sheet for Sleeping Pad on sale for $29.96

Normally $90, this sleeping pad is nearly 40 percent off today (Photo via Amazon)

Klymit Inertia X Frame Ultralight Backpacking Pad on sale for $55.10

Photo via Amazon

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.  

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.