Get Ready For Fall Camping Season With A Sale On Klymit Camping Gear

You may intuitively think of camping as a summer activity, but I’d actually argue that the best season for camping is the fall. If you plan on spending time in the great outdoors in the coming months, you’ll want to know about theses deals on camping gear from Klymit.

Below, here are some of the best deals we could find!!!

One of the sleeping pads included in the sale is the very #1 bestseller out of all camping sleeping pads sold on Amazon. And that sleeping pad is a hearty $10.95 off!

Klymit Static V Lightweight Sleeping Pad, Green/Char Black on sale for $31.50

Klymit Cush Inflatable Travel Pillow & Seat Cushion on sale for $12.95

Klymit Pillow X Inflatable Camp & Travel Pillow on sale for $13.00

Klymit KSB Sleeping Bag Compression Sack, Grey on sale for $14.95

Klymit V Sheet for Sleeping Pad on sale for $29.96

Klymit Inertia X Frame Ultralight Backpacking Pad on sale for $55.10

