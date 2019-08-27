Gigi Hadid Spotted At MTV VMAs After-Party With ‘Bachelorette’ Alum Tyler C.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid took a date to the MTV Video Music Awards afterparty that she attended Monday night.

Hadid and former “Bachelorette” contestant Tyler Cameron spent the evening together after the awards show at Republic Records’ party, according to a report published by Page Six. The couple reportedly stayed out partying so late, that her security left before her.

(UPDATE): I misread the info I was given. Tyler will be with Gigi at the VMA afterparty, not attending the show with her. Sorry about that. https://t.co/7DxVLYKOO2 — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) August 26, 2019

“Her security left around 4 a.m.,” a source told Page Six. “Gigi and Tyler never came out [that I saw].”

Hadid allegedly arrived before Tyler C. and hung out with her sister Bella and Taylor Swift.

“It was a fun, intimate group,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “Gigi’s friends seem very familiar with Tyler and comfortable around him. He and Gigi were touchy feely and very cute all night.” (RELATED: Check Out Some Of The Most Unforgettable Looks From The 2019 VMAs)

The couple has been casually dating for a month at this point. They have been bowling, done karaoke and traveled to upstate New York together.

“They both like to hang out with a few of their friends to make it seem more casual, but Tyler always ends up staying the night alone at Gigi’s house,” an insider told ET.

I still don’t like that Hadid and Tyler C. are kind of together, but if they’re both happy then I wish them well. It just still seems like an attempt for Tyler C. to boost his profile as he enters the modeling industry. I guess we’ll see if this relationship continues.