Ilhan Omar’s Campaign Funded Travel For Man She’s Alleged To Have An Affair With, Records Show

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar listens during a news conference on prescription drugs Jan. 10, 2019 at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Andrew Kerr Investigative Reporter

Rep. Ilhan Omar’s campaign has disbursed tens of thousands of dollars in “travel expenses” to the company owned by the political strategist whose wife accused him Tuesday of having an affair with the Minnesota Democrat.

Federal Election Commission (FEC) records reveal the Omar campaign began making travel reimbursements to Tim Mynett’s company, E. Street Group, LLC, on April 1, about a week before Dr. Beth Jordan Mynett said her husband admitted to having an affair with the congresswoman, according to a divorce filing the New York Post first reported on.

Omar’s campaign funded $21,547 in travel for E. Street Group starting in April, FEC records show. Tim Mynett is a partner with the company, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Beth Mynett said in her court filing that Tim Mynett’s “extensive travel” with Omar is likely unrelated to his work with E. Street Group. (RELATED: Washington DC Mom Says Her Husband Left Her Over Affair With Ilhan Omar)

“Defendant’s more recent travel and long work hours now appear to be more related to his affair with Rep. Omar than with his actual work commitments,” the document states.

ST PAUL, MN - AUGUST 19: U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) hold a news conference on August 19, 2019 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blocked a planned trip by Omar and Tlaib to visit Israel and Palestine citing their support for the boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib hold a news conference on Aug. 19, 2019 in St. Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Government ethics watchdog Tom Anderson of the conservative National Legal and Policy Center said Omar may have violated campaign finance law if she used campaign funds to pursue a romantic affair.

“We believe Representative Ilhan Omar may have touched the third rail of campaign finance law: disbursing campaign funds for personal use,” Anderson told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “It’s a brazen act Representative Omar was caught doing before in Minnesota and all of the evidence we’ve seen tells us she’s probably doing it again.”

The Minnesota campaign finance and public disclosure board issued a $500 fine to Omar in June for improperly using her campaign funds to pay for travel to a conference in Florida.

The Omar campaign and E. Street Group did not immediately return requests for comment.

