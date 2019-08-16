Taylor Swift Releases New Song ‘Lover’ From Her Upcoming Album

Taylor Swift dropped her new single “Lover” early Friday morning.

The song is the same name of her album getting released next Friday on Aug. 23, and it’s awesome. Everybody knows I’m a big Taylor Swift fan. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

She brings a type of energy that nobody can match. All the former country star knows how to do is drop bangers for her fans. “Lover” isn’t the most upbeat song, but it’s damn good.

If it’s an indication of things to come on the album, then “Lover” should be great from the first track through the last one.

Give it a listen below.

It’s never a bad day whenever Swift is out here dropping new music for fans. This album has some serious hype surrounding it, and it’s not hard to see why.

The music world pretty much comes to a grinding halt whenever Swift releases music. Again, there is a reason nobody can match her success in the industry.

If you’re not pumped for next Friday, then you’re just not a real fan. It’s one of the few things everybody in the office is talking about.

It’s time to get these tracks and find out what the new Swift album is all about because it looks like “Lover” is going to be great.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jun 13, 2019 at 2:19pm PDT

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on her new song.