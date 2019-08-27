Prepare For The College Football Season With Wisconsin’s Historic Upset Of #1 Ohio State

The first full weekend of college football is only a couple days away, and Wisconsin’s historic upset of top-ranked Ohio State is the perfect way to prepare.

Back in 2010, the number one Buckeyes paid a visit to Camp Randall in Madison to take on the 18th Wisconsin Badgers.

What happened next was right out of a Hollywood movie. Terrell Pryor, Jim Tressel and OSU got lit up by the heavy underdogs from Madison. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It also started right from the opening kickoff when David Gilreath took it to the house. At one point the Badgers, were up 21-0 before finally winning 31-18.

I’ll never forget where I was watching that game. I was in Bozeman, Montana watching it in the dorm lounge my freshman year of college.

I had talked all day about how the Badgers were going run wild on the Buckeyes. Nobody wanted to listen. They all thought I was crazy.

They all thought I’d gone insane. Then, kickoff showed up and the rest was history.

If that doesn’t have you juiced for the college football season to begin, then I don’t know what possibly ever could get you fired up.

It was one of the most epic football games ever played, and my guys got the job done. The cherry on top was arguably later in the season when their top ranked basketball team came to town and met the same fate.

Play the music!