Antonio Brown Tells Ben Roethlisberger To Shut Up, Says They Were ‘Never Friends’

Antonio Brown is back to beefing with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and this time it involves his former quarterback.

In response to a story about Ben Roethlisberger’s regretful criticism of AB, the Raiders star fired back Tuesday on Twitter with, “Never friends just had to get my ends…….shut up already.” (RELATED: Raiders GM Mike Mayock Says Antonio Brown Has To Decide If He’s ‘All In Or All Out’)

He eventually deleted the tweet.

Why, Brown? Why? Why does he feel the need to constantly pop off. It’s almost like the guy is simply addicted to attention.

There was no reason at all for him to tweet that he wasn’t ever friends with Ben Roethlisberger. There was no need for it at all.

Yet, Brown just can’t help himself.

He spent months beefing with the Steelers before getting traded and was seemingly in a constant back and forth with receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

You’d think that after getting traded and getting a new deal, Brown would be focused on that and not much else.

That would apparently be a very foolish assumption because the talented receiver just loves voicing his opinion when there’s no need.

As I’ve said before, Brown better hope like hell the Raiders go off this season. If they don’t, then all these distractions are really going to come back to bite him in the butt.

Honestly, that might be more entertaining at this point than Gruden and Oakland actually winning games. Either way, they’re going to be required viewing throughout the season.