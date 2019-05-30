People Chant ‘F**k AB’ When JuJu Smith-Schuster Gets On Stage During Concert

Pittsburgh Steelers fans really don’t seem to miss Antonio Brown at all.

A video has gone viral showing the squad’s receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster getting on stage during a Juice Wrld concert Tuesday, and the fans broke out into a “F**k AB” chant.

You can watch the moment below:

Yeah, I think it’s safe to say the fans don’t miss Antonio Brown one bit at all. I don’t blame them for chanting this. (RELATED: JuJu Smith-Schuster Responds To Antonio Brown Calling Him Out On Twitter)

Smith-Schuster is the new WR1, and Brown was nothing but a massive headache. Given how he was at open war with the whole organization, it’s more than understandable why fans are upset with him. I would be too.

I’d be right there chanting too if a Detroit Lions player went out the door the way the former Steelers star did.

Brown is now with the Raiders, and the Steelers have kind of hit the reset button on the offense with Le’Veon Bell also being gone.

Given how much negativity they cut out of the locker room, I’d have to say things are almost certainly looking up for the Steelers. (RELATED: Le‘Veon Bell Signs With The New York Jets)

I’m not sure it could honestly get worse than the diva mentality of Antonio Brown.

I hope Smith-Schuster tears it up without his former teammates in town. He truly seems like a good dude, and he’s not out here causing problems.

It’s not hard to cheer for a man like that at all.

