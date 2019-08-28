J.D. Vance On Why The Media Doesn’t Understand Trump Supporters

Since the end of the 2016 presidential election, the media has struggled to understand why President Donald Trump won.

“Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance sat down with the Daily Caller to give his thoughts on what the media fails to understand about Trump supporters. The Washington Post retracted an op-ed writer’s attempt Tuesday to link Vance to white nationalism. (RELATED: ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ Author J.D. Vance: ‘The Republican Party Doesn’t Actually Represent Its Own Voters Very Well’)

Watch Vance’s comments in this exclusive video above.

Let us know in the comments below!