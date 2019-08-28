Jeremy Lin Signs In The Chinese Basketball Association With The Beijing Ducks

Jeremy Lin has a new basketball team, and it’s far away from the NBA.

The NBA champion has signed with the Beijing Ducks in the Chinese Basketball Association after playing with the Toronto Raptors this past season, according to Darren Rovell on Tuesday.

JUST IN: @JLin7 has moved on from the NBA signs with the Beijing Ducks of the Chinese Basketball Association. pic.twitter.com/KZO7UgGZwQ — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 27, 2019

It’s been evident for a bit at this point that Lin didn’t have much of a market left in the NBA. Overseas has seemed like his likely landing place for awhile. (RELATED: Jeremy Lin Fights Back Tears As He Says The NBA Has ‘Given Up’ On Him)

While he might not be too happy about it, this situation is far from a losing one. Salaries in the CBA can be well north of a million dollars annually.

Lin is going to have the chance to make some serious money in China from his contract and endorsements.

Yes, Lin might not be in the NBA anymore and he’s far removed from the days of “Linsanity.” However, that doesn’t mean he’s in a bad place.

Again, there is plenty of cash to be made overseas, especially in China. Given the fact Lin has a cult following, I’d bet just about anything that he’s going to make some serious money while in China.

I don’t feel bad for him at all and neither should you. He’s in a position to stack up more cash in the next year than most people make in a lifetime.

The NBA chapter of his career is over, but there’s still money to be made. Lin is going to be just fine.