Former ‘Parks and Recreation’ Showrunner Mike Schur Shares Story About Andrew Luck’s Appearances On The Show

Former “Parks and Recreation” showrunner Mike Schur recently shared an awesome story about Andrew Luck’s time on the show.

The former Indianapolis Colts quarterback had two appearances on the show, and Schur couldn’t have been more impressed with who he was as a person. (RELATED: Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Andrew Luck Retires From The NFL)

Schur described the former NFL star as “warm, funny, generous” and said he threw touchdown passes to “anyone who wanted one.”

When we were making Parks and Recreation we shot scenes with the Colts. We were told we had maybe an hour with the players. Then Andrew Luck showed up, and he was an absolute delight. Warm, funny, generous. He threw TD passes to anyone who wanted one, just to make us happy. 1/ — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) August 25, 2019

He talked to everyone, and smiled, and showed Pratt how to properly grip the ball. He effortlessly dropped a 50-yard floater into Reggie Wayne’s hands in the back of the end zone as Pratt tried to cover him and it ruled. He (and his teammates) were so joyous and lovely. 2/ — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) August 25, 2019

He made fifty fans that day. If the game isn’t bringing that guy joy anymore, it’s the game’s fault, not his. I love that he has the courage and integrity to walk away from this insane sport, and wish him nothing but health and happiness from whatever he does next. 3/3 — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) August 25, 2019

It’s stories like this one from Schur that make it so easy to be a fan of Andrew Luck. It’s obvious that he’s a great guy.

How many NFL superstars would have hung around to just sling touchdown passes to people they didn’t even know?

My guess is not many at all, but Andrew Luck is cut from a different kind of cloth.

Andrew Luck announces his retirement from the @NFL. https://t.co/PK9ADYBuOX — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 25, 2019

There are a lot of guys playing pro sports who aren’t overly easy to support or cheer for. Luck isn’t on that list.

The man is a shining example of what it means to be a class act and he proved it in the story above from Schur.

Let’s all hope he finds peace, happiness and joy in whatever comes next in life for him. The world could certainly use a few more guys like Luck.

That much is for sure.