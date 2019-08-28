Editorial

Former ‘Parks and Recreation’ Showrunner Mike Schur Shares Story About Andrew Luck’s Appearances On The Show

David Hookstead

Former “Parks and Recreation” showrunner Mike Schur recently shared an awesome story about Andrew Luck’s time on the show.

The former Indianapolis Colts quarterback had two appearances on the show, and Schur couldn’t have been more impressed with who he was as a person. (RELATED: Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Andrew Luck Retires From The NFL)

Schur described the former NFL star as “warm, funny, generous” and said he threw touchdown passes to “anyone who wanted one.”

It’s stories like this one from Schur that make it so easy to be a fan of Andrew Luck. It’s obvious that he’s a great guy.

How many NFL superstars would have hung around to just sling touchdown passes to people they didn’t even know?

My guess is not many at all, but Andrew Luck is cut from a different kind of cloth.

There are a lot of guys playing pro sports who aren’t overly easy to support or cheer for. Luck isn’t on that list.

The man is a shining example of what it means to be a class act and he proved it in the story above from Schur.

Let’s all hope he finds peace, happiness and joy in whatever comes next in life for him. The world could certainly use a few more guys like Luck.

That much is for sure.