Stacey Abrams Says She Won’t Run For Senate In Georgia

Former Georgia Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams on Monday said she would not be running for Senate in Georgia, after news broke that Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson would be resigning at the end of the year.

“Our thoughts are with Senator Isakson and his family. Leader Abrams’ focus will not change: she will lead voter protection efforts in key states across the country, and make sure Democrats are successful in Georgia in 2020,” an Abrams spokesman said in a statement.

“While she will not be a candidate herself, she is committed to helping Democratic candidates win both Senate races next year,”Abrams spokesman continued.

The Georgia gubernatorial election, where Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams took on Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp, was a close one. Despite the polls being close and Kemp receiving more votes, Abrams refused to concede. Abrams faced a tight race against Kemp, and took heat for saying the alleged “blue wave” Democrats expected was filled with “documented and undocumented” voters.

Abrams also spent hundreds of thousands of dollars of her own money trying to secure the victory. She previously served as the minority leader of the Georgia House of Representatives. (RELATED: Here’s What Happened In The Key Midterm Races Across The Country)