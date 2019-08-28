Wisconsin Badgers Release Epic Hype Video For The USF Game

The Wisconsin Badgers dropped an unreal hype video for the USF game on Wednesday night.

Of all the hype videos we’ve seen going into our first full weekend, I have no problem saying this one from the Badgers is the best so far. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, I recognize the fact I’m biased as all hell on this topic, but I’m shooting you guys straight on this one. I had to pause it halfway through just to let my heart slow down.

Give it a watch below, and prepare yourself because goosebumps are on the way.

Who is ready to hit USF with the rushing attack of a lifetime on Friday night? I seriously might have to go throw some pads on right now and start running through drills.

I feel like I could throw a football over the Rocky Mountains right at this moment. When I get to Vegas, I’m telling the hotel to put that video on repeat on the screen to prepare for the game.

My heart is racing right now! What a hype video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Aug 20, 2019 at 9:21am PDT

Battle, gentlemen. Battle is what awaits us, and that video above has me ready to volunteer to get on the front lines against USF.

Two days, folks! Two days. Damn, it sure does feel good! Let’s get after it.