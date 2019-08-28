‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Finale Clip Shows John Saying His Life Is A ‘Long Series’ Of Losing Things He Loves

Another clip from the season two finale of “Yellowstone” has dropped, and fans won’t want to miss it.

In the short clip, John Dutton and Rip sit on the ranch, contemplating what will come next. John tells Rip, “My whole life is just a long series of losing things I love. I’m not going to lose this one, Rip. Not this one.” (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Episode ‘Enemies By Monday’ Ends In Tragedy)

It’s a clear reference to the deaths of his wife and oldest son and now the kidnapping of his grandson Tate at the hands of the Beck brothers.

Give the clip a watch below.

Tonight (Wednesday night) is going to be so epic. It’s the bloodbath that’s been a year in the making. From the moment season one ended, we’ve talked about what would happen nonstop.

Now, we’re here at the end of August and we’re going to get the season two finale. From what we know so far, there are going to be several bodies that hit the ground.

You can’t just mess with the Duttons, attack Beth and kidnap Tate and expect to live to see another day. That’s just not how it works at all.

Hell is sweeping in, and it’s riding on the wings of John, Kayce and Rip.

Tonight is the night we’ve all waited for. It’s the night we’ve debated endlessly. It’s the night “Yellowstone” fans have been craving.

Tonight is the night the Duttons find those evil Beck brothers and hopefully put a bullet in each of their heads.

If you know anything about me, you know that I couldn’t be more excited than I am right now. Make sure to tune in on the Paramount Network at 10:00 EST to watch the final episode of the year.

It should have us all ready to pick up a gun and fight on behalf of the Duttons.