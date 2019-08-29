Deputy Assistant AG Caught Watching Porn On Government Computer, Then Lied About It

A former Department of Justice (DOJ) employee viewed porn on a government computer and then lied about doing so, according to a Thursday report from the Office of the Inspector General (OIG).

After receiving information from the employing DOJ division, the OIG initiated an investigation that found a former deputy assistant attorney general (DAAG) had viewed pornographic images on his work computer in violation of DOJ policy, the report says.

The employee searched sexually explicit terms and viewed “numerous sexually explicit website searches, visits to websites hosting sexually explicit videos, sexually explicit search engine terms, and sexually explicit images.” (RELATED: Almost 100 Federal Workers Caught Watching Porn On The Job In Last Five Years)

The DAAG ultimately admitted to violating DOJ policy, however, after being confronted with the preliminary results of a forensic examination, according to the report.

Another former DOJ employee who was investigated for visiting more than 9,000 pornographic webpages, many of which were routed through websites that originated in Russia, on a government computer infected an entire network of computers with malware, an October 2018 DOJ report reads.

The DOJ’s security training programs requires employees to sign a contract saying they will abide by the company’s Rules of Behavior, which includes not viewing porn sites on government computer.

The rules state, “Do not generate, view, download, store, copy, or transmit offensive or inappropriate information in any DOJ medium, to include email messages, documents, images, videos, and sound files (e.g., graphic violence, pornography, hateful language, etc.), unless authorized for official purposes.”

The DOJ OIG report was released the same day an IG report related said FBI Director James Comey “failed to live up to this responsibility … by not safeguarding sensitive information obtained during the course of his FBI employment.”

