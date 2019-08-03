Florida State Quarterback Alex Hornibrook Gets Ripped By Former Wisconsin Teammates Over Receivers Comment

Florida State quarterback Alex Hornibrook has drawn some serious fire from former teammates over some recent comments.

Hornibrook started dozens of games for Wisconsin the previous three seasons before dipping out to join the Seminoles. You’d think that there’d be a lot of respect for the program he left. Apparently, he very much prefers his new teammates, and he wasn’t very subtle about it when talking about the FSU receiving corps.

“I’m excited to be here. I’ve never been around a group of WRs that love football so much and never want to leave the field,” Hornibrook told the media Friday, according to Ariya Massoudi. (RELATED: August Is Officially The Start Of College Football)

Naturally, that didn’t go over well at all with some of his former teammates, who sounded off on Twitter. Nobody likes to hear they didn’t “love football” enough or “never” wanted to leave the field like his new teammates.

Why, Hornibrook? Why? He left on okay terms, and he’s now throwing shade? Doesn’t seem necessary or smart.

Wisconsin fans aren’t cheering against him at all. He had a good run with the Badgers, won a lot of games along the way and then left when it was clear his time was up.

Why can’t we just accept that and move on?

I have nothing against Hornibrook at all, and I’d love to see him get a ton of snaps at FSU. However, my opinion is going to change quickly if he’s out here pulling this kind of garbage.

You don’t leave a program and then subtly insult the players. You just don’t do it, especially when Hornibrook didn’t exactly star at times on the field.

Finally, FSU is complete trash. They’re awful right now. Does he actually expect anybody on the face of the planet to buy the Seminoles have better receivers than Wisconsin?

Let’s go ahead and dial back the hype a bit.

Again, I hope Hornibrook has himself a solid conclusion to his career in college football, but let’s be more careful on the chatter. Otherwise the opinions of Wisconsin fans will change quickly.