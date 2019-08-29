Bettor Puts Down $80,000 On Illinois At -17 Against Akron

One bettor has put down an insane amount of money on Illinois to cover the spread against Akron.

According to ESPN’s Doug Kezirian, one unnamed person bet a grand total of $80,000 on the Fighting Illini at -17 against Akron. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, you read that sentence above correctly. A team that won a grand total of four games last season has won the confidence of a person willing to drop $80,000 on the spread.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Illinois Football (@illinifootball) on Aug 27, 2019 at 9:46pm PDT

When I saw this line open up, it was one of the first ones I decided to stay away from at all costs. I wanted nothing to do with it.

Forget that nonsense. Illinois is a joke when it comes to football. I don’t care who they’re playing. You’re out of your mind if you think I’m betting on them when it comes to the spread.

It doesn’t matter who they’re playing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Illinois Football (@illinifootball) on Aug 26, 2019 at 8:27pm PDT

Akron might also be trash. Hell, Illinois could be playing a high school team and I probably still wouldn’t feel any confidence in the spread.

Clearly, this dude throwing around $80,000 feels very differently about what’s going on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Illinois Football (@illinifootball) on Aug 21, 2019 at 3:09pm PDT

Props to this dude for having the confidence he does. Come Saturday, he’ll either look like a genius or an absolute moron.

Stay tuned to find out!