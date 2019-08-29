Los Angeles Rams Fans Fight In The Stands During Game Against The Broncos

A video has surfaced of a wild brawl in the stands from when the Rams played the Broncos this past Saturday.

It's not clear what kicked off the gigantic disturbance, but the video is out of control. People are throwing punches right next to a woman holding a small kid.

Yes, that's correct. People were fighting only a few feet away from a small kid. Watch the crazy situation in the LiveLeak video below.

How dumb do you need to be to do what these clowns were doing in the video above? I feel like I've said it a billion times at this point, but I'll say it again.

I will never understand people who fight at sporting events. This wasn't even a regular season game! It was preseason!

Imagine being such a loser that you fight during an NFL preseason game!

You know you’ve found rock bottom when you’re throwing punches during a preseason NFL game! At least during the regular season, you’re playing for something that matters.

During the preseason, you’re just watching backups and fringe roster players get on the field. It means nothing! It’s pointless.

If you ever find me at an NFL preseason game fighting, then go ahead and just put me out of my misery. If I’m ever in the situation above, then the wheels have completely fallen off.

What a bunch of idiots. I hope the police dealt with those clowns in the proper fashion. Be better, people. Be much better.