New York Post Friday Cover Takes Aim At Comey

Former FBI Director James Comey departs after giving a private deposition to the House Judiciary and House Government and Oversight committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 7, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor

The New York Post debuted Friday’s cover image attacking former FBI Director James Comey following the release of the Inspector General’s report on Thursday.

“LEAKER OF THE FREE WORLD,” the headline blared in all capital letters.

The report concluded that Comey had been careless with sensitive information and had violated FBI protocol when he leaked memos to a friend with the intent that they get media attention.

Comey fired back at critics — including President Donald Trump — after the report’s release suggesting that those who had accused him of breaking the law owed him an apology. (RELATED: IG Report Says He Violated FBI Policy — But Now Comey Is Demanding An Apology)

Trump responded in a later tweet, saying, “Perhaps never in the history of our Country has someone been more thoroughly disgraced and excoriated than James Comey in the just released Inspector General’s Report. He should be ashamed of himself!”