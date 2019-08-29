New York Post Friday Cover Takes Aim At Comey

The New York Post debuted Friday’s cover image attacking former FBI Director James Comey following the release of the Inspector General’s report on Thursday.

“LEAKER OF THE FREE WORLD,” the headline blared in all capital letters.

The New York Post’s cover for Friday: “LEAKER OF THE FREE WORLD” cc: @Comey pic.twitter.com/wEq0wkxp0X — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 29, 2019

The report concluded that Comey had been careless with sensitive information and had violated FBI protocol when he leaked memos to a friend with the intent that they get media attention.

The IG Report on Director Comey is out: “We conclude that Comey’s retention, handling, and dissemination of certain Memos violated Department and FBI policies, and his FBI Employment Agreement” It says he “set a dangerous example for the over 35,000 current FBI employees” Wow — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) August 29, 2019

Comey fired back at critics — including President Donald Trump — after the report’s release suggesting that those who had accused him of breaking the law owed him an apology. (RELATED: IG Report Says He Violated FBI Policy — But Now Comey Is Demanding An Apology)

DOJ IG “found no evidence that Comey or his attorneys released any of the classified information contained in any of the memos to members of the media.” I don’t need a public apology from those who defamed me, but a quick message with a “sorry we lied about you” would be nice. — James Comey (@Comey) August 29, 2019

And to all those who’ve spent two years talking about me “going to jail” or being a “liar and a leaker”—ask yourselves why you still trust people who gave you bad info for so long, including the president. — James Comey (@Comey) August 29, 2019

Trump responded in a later tweet, saying, “Perhaps never in the history of our Country has someone been more thoroughly disgraced and excoriated than James Comey in the just released Inspector General’s Report. He should be ashamed of himself!”