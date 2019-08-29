Trump Assistant Out After Reports She Was Feeding Info On White House And Trump Family To Press

Madeleine Westerhout, longtime executive assistant to President Donald Trump, abruptly resigned Thursday.

The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman and Annie Karni first reported Westerhout’s exit.

Westerhout, whose desk was immediately outside the Oval Office, served as the president’s personal secretary and was often referred to as Trump’s “gatekeeper.” (RELATED: White House press secretary Sarah Sanders resigning)

Westerhout’s departure followed reports that she had attended an off-the-record dinner with reporters at the president’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, sharing inside information about what went on the Oval Office as well as personal details about the Trump family.