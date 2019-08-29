STUDY: 21.9% Of People Find Alabama Crimson Tide Fans The Worst In College Football

A new study has named fans of the Alabama Crimson Tide the worst in college football.

According to a study from InsightPest.com of 13,500 people, 21.9% of people find followers of the Crimson Tide to “bug” them the most.

Ohio State is second at 15.75% and Michigan is third at 9.04%. Everybody else after that is a long ways away from the top. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see a full graphic of the study below.

I can’t believe I’m about to do what I’m about to do, but here we go. I’m actually going to defend Alabama and Ohio State here, and I’m going to defend them pretty hardcore.

You want to know why people hate Alabama and OSU? It’s because they win, and losers hate winners. It’s just part of life.

A loser never sees a winner that they don’t hate. Alabama, and to a lesser degree Ohio State, wins all the time.

Nick Saban’s squad stacks up championship rings, and losers just can’t stomach that kind of success.

Now, I know what most of you are thinking right now. You’re wondering how I can say this given the fact that I’m on the record as also hating Alabama.

That’s true. I do hate the entire SEC, but I respect what they do as a program. More importantly, I respect the hell out of Alabama fans.

Can they be over the top sometimes? Sure, but they’re passionate people who love winning. When you win as much as the Tide do, then you’ve earned the right to be louder than others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Aug 9, 2019 at 4:12pm PDT

I really want to say this again to really drive the point home, but Alabama fans are some of the best fans you’ll find out there. You can hate the Tide all you want, but there’s no question the people who support the program are as real as they come.

As for Michigan being in third, their fans suck and probably should be right at number one. They don’t win anything and they act like they’re perennial champions.