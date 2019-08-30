US

Satellite Video Shows Hurricane Dorian Is Wall-To-Wall Lightning Strikes

Hurricane Dorian approaches the coast of Florida

NASA/Handout via REUTERS

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor

Satellite video showed dozens of lightning strikes within Hurricane Dorian’s boundaries as the storm approaches the Florida coast.

Videos posted Thursday and into Friday morning showed huge amounts of electrical activity both by satellite and from the ground — in some case, as far away as Miami.

The increase in lightning strikes within the storm may be a signal that Dorian is still intensifying, lending credibility to reports which have suggested that it could be a Category 4 storm by the time the hurricane reaches landfall. (RELATED: Hurricane Dorian Expected To Be A Category 4 As It Nears Florida)

Although Dorian is still days from reaching Florida’s coast, the impact of the storm is already being seen in the sky in Miami and Cocoa Beach.