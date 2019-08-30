Satellite Video Shows Hurricane Dorian Is Wall-To-Wall Lightning Strikes

Satellite video showed dozens of lightning strikes within Hurricane Dorian’s boundaries as the storm approaches the Florida coast.

Videos posted Thursday and into Friday morning showed huge amounts of electrical activity both by satellite and from the ground — in some case, as far away as Miami.

Hurricane Dorian putting on a lightning show tonight. Spectacular imagery. pic.twitter.com/cdrs22PZqe — Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) August 30, 2019

Much healthier eye showing up on #Dorian over the last hour. Also, check out the lightning around the eye wall and associated feeder bands. Signs the storm continues to strengthen. #Tropics pic.twitter.com/CDIo7sqtYI — Bay News 9 Weather (@bn9weather) August 30, 2019

Take a look at all that lightning! The Geostationary Lightning Mapper (GLM) aboard NOAA’s GOES East captured this view of all the lightning associated with Hurricane Dorian in the morning hours of Friday! pic.twitter.com/KOKHDZmcRc — ABC7 Sarasota (@mysuncoast) August 30, 2019

The increase in lightning strikes within the storm may be a signal that Dorian is still intensifying, lending credibility to reports which have suggested that it could be a Category 4 storm by the time the hurricane reaches landfall. (RELATED: Hurricane Dorian Expected To Be A Category 4 As It Nears Florida)

Clearing in #Dorian‘s eyewall and an uptick in lightning around the SW flank of the circulation, both very concerning. pic.twitter.com/XlwE9Eek22 — Eric Weglarz (@WeatherEric) August 30, 2019

High-resolution models are confident in taking Dorian up to Category 4 status, which may occur sooner rather than later given current trends in satellite and lightning obs. pic.twitter.com/f6wSPDfxhc — Brian Tang (@btangyWx) August 30, 2019

Although Dorian is still days from reaching Florida’s coast, the impact of the storm is already being seen in the sky in Miami and Cocoa Beach.

LIGHTNING at sunrise this morning in Cocoa Beach, FL still days ahead of gradually strengthening Hurricane Dorian @accuweather @breakingweather pic.twitter.com/CyFlfAaRcL — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) August 30, 2019