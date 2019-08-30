Secret Service Dog ‘Hurricane’ Wins Order Of Merit For Tackling WH Fence Jumper

A now-retired Secret Service dog named “Hurricane” has become the first foreign animal to be recognized for his heroic actions when tackling a White House fence jumper in 2014.

The Belgian Malinois was recognized with the Order of Merit by British veterinary charity People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) for his “outstanding devotion to duty” while protecting the former President Barack Obama and his family on the night of October 22, 2014, per the Hill in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Canine Partner Of Murdered Officer Will Retire, Live With His Widow And Son)

Who doesn’t love a Kong? MT @SecretService: USSS K-9 Hurricane – Belgian Malinois, age 6, enjoys playing Kongs pic.twitter.com/Qzs4p3Gpbw — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) October 23, 2014

The incredible honor recognizes an “exceptional example of the special relationship between animals and humans” and is the equivalent of the OBE [Order of the British Empire] one of the highest honors bestowed to individuals by the royal family. (RELATED: Video Of A Police Dog Visiting His Wounded Partner In The Hospital Is The Best Thing You’ll See Today)

The canine was on duty that night in 2014 with his handler Officer Marshall Mirarchi when a man scaled the WH fence and ran across the lawn while the Obama family was home. The first dog on the scene wasn’t able to stop the intruder and that’s when Hurricane “flew into action,” per the PDSA statement.

“Despite this violent, repeated assault, his jaws were locked onto the suspect’s arm and he never gave up,” the statement added. “He continued to drive forward and finally grounded the intruder, enabling armed officers to take him into custody.”

The statement continued, “Though severely battered, Hurricane refused to be beaten and carried out his duties faultlessly.”

Officer Mirachi couldn’t have been more proud of his former partner and sweet dog.

“Hurricane was such a legend within the Service. He loved working and his talent for the job impressed me every single day,” Mirarchi said in a statement. “That night, he stepped up and delivered under circumstances that no amount of training could prepare him for. I have never witnessed such violence toward a dog before but it didn’t stop him from doing his job.”

Hurricane retired from service in September 2016 and was adopted by Mirachi.