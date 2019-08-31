Trump Accepts Apology From Fired Aide Madeleine Westerhout: ‘A Very Good Person’

President Donald Trump stated he accepted an apology from fired White House aide Madeleine Westerhout, calling her “a very good person” in a Saturday morning tweet.

Noting that Westerhout had called him to apologize, the president wrote that he “fully understood and forgave her” and expressed his intention not to enforce her “confidentiality agreement,” unlike others he is suing, including “disgusting and foul mouthed” Omarosa Manigault Newman.

“While Madeleine Westerhout has a fully enforceable confidentiality agreement, she is a very good person and I don’t think there would ever be reason to use it,” Trump tweeted. “She called me yesterday to apologize, had a bad night. I fully understood and forgave her! I love Tiffany, doing great!”

“Yes, I am currently suing various people for violating their confidentiality agreements,” he continued. “Disgusting and foul mouthed Omarosa is one. I gave her every break, despite the fact that she was despised by everyone, and she went for some cheap money from a book. Numerous others also!”

Westerhout’s “bad night” included having a few drinks and leaking to reporters during an off-the-record conversation that the president supposedly perceives his daughter, Tiffany Trump, as overweight.

The comments, allegedly leaked by The Washington Post’s Philip Rucker, resulted in her abrupt dismissal on Thursday. (RELATED: Trump Cuts The Cord From Another White House Leaker)

Commenting to the press Friday, Trump called Westerhout’s comments “absolutely false” and “a little bit hurtful.”