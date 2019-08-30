‘It’s Absolutely False’: Trump Fires Back At Report He Thinks Tiffany Is Overweight

President Donald Trump put to rest reports that he believed his youngest daughter Tiffany Trump was overweight on Friday just before he left the White House.

“She’s going to be calling me when we get to Camp David,” Trump said of his daughter. “It’s absolutely false. She’s a wonderful person and she studies hard.”

The president was responding to comments reportedly made by his recently-departed executive assistant Madeleine Westerhout, which he referred to as “a little bit hurtful.” Westerhout’s off-the-record comments about the Trump family were made public Friday. (RELATED: Trump Assistant Out After Reports She Was Feeding Info On White House And Trump Family To Press)

According to Politico:

[Westerhout] was fired after bragging to reporters that she had a better relationship with Trump than his own daughters, Ivanka and Tiffany Trump, and that the president did not like being in pictures with Tiffany because he perceived her as overweight.

President Trump also chided the reporters who attended the dinner with Westerhout because one or more of them had violated the off-the-record agreement.

Trump confidant Arthur Schwartz claimed that The Washington Post’s Philip Rucker was responsible for the leak.

“Off the record” is now officially meaningless. https://t.co/lDHWLUqM3V — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) August 30, 2019