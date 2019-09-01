Judge Jeanine Pirro: ‘There’s A Plot To Remake America’

Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro believes there’s a “plot to remake America,” which is the theme of her new book “Radical, Resistance and Revenge.”

Pirro told the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill that she’s very concerned about the direction that America is going.

“You can see everything is upside down: the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, freedom of speech, law and order, respect for authority,” said Pirro.

She went on to say that she’s worried about the “anger” coming from the left and what she sees as an effort to silence conservatives. (RELATED: We Talked To The Journalist Who Say He Was Roughed Up By The Bodyguard Of CNN’S April Ryan.)

Pirro Explained:

I love a two party system, I love that we can debate, and that we can differ, but this is different. They want to shut us down, they hate our president. When you think about all the times they’ve talked about blowing up the White House, killing the president — this is lunacy.

WATCH:

——————————————————————————————————————————The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

SUBSCRIBE!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows: