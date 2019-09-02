Ivanka Stuns In Gorgeous Sleeveless Navy Blue Dress For South America Trip

Ivanka Trump definitely turned heads when she stepped out Sunday sporting a new look and wearing a gorgeous blue dress ahead of her trip to South America.

The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in the sleeveless navy blue number that went down past her knees as she boarded her plane at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S. ahead of her trip to Colombia, Argentina and Paraguay, to urge nations to remove barriers to economic empowerment for women. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks As First Lady)

She completed the terrific look with a new short hair cut, a bright red leather belt and red high heels. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

In one of the pictures that surfaced on social media, we get to see a full shot of the great summer outfit.

Ivanka Trump, with a new haircut, departs DC with deputy secretary of State John Sullivan for Colombia, Argentina, Paraguay. She will focus on women’s empowerment work. pic.twitter.com/z6Dj9VHVZL — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) September 2, 2019

Earlier in the day, Ivanka marked Labor Day with a post on social media celebrating America’s workers.

“This #LaborDay, we honor the great American worker of past and present,” the first daughter wrote. “Thank you for your endless contributions to our country!”

This #LaborDay, we honor the great American worker of past and present. Thank you for your endless contributions to our country! — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 2, 2019

Ivanka’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted numerous times. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.