Watch The Trailer For Netflix’s ‘Between Two Ferns: The Movie’

Netflix is bringing us a “Between Two Ferns” movie with Zach Galifianakis, and it looks awesome.

The trailer for “Between Two Ferns: The Movie” was released Tuesday, and featured plenty of big names. Most notably, fans got to see Matthew McConaughey, Will Ferrell, Brie Larson and Jon Hamm.

It’s only one preview, but it’s damn funny. For fans of the famous sketch show, you’re going to want to see the trailer. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

Give it a watch below.

I can’t wait for this. I honestly can’t wait for this. “Between Two Ferns” is been a classic for a long time with Galifianakis.

I mean, they literally got the President of the United States to make an appearance when Obama went on the show.

Now, we’re getting a full blown movie. If you’re not excited about that, then you just don’t understand great comedy when you see it.

If the movie is even a fraction as good as the old sketch bits, then we’re in for a very fun time. You can catch it on Netflix September 20.