Chicago Mayor Blames Republicans For City’s Violence

Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot blamed Republicans for gun violence in her city Monday night, telling Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz to “keep our name out of your mouth,” and posting a chart that claimed 60% of guns recovered in Chicago come from out of state.

Lightfoot’s tweets came after a West Texas shooting Saturday killed 7 people and wounded 22 others. (RELATED: Donald Trump Condemns White Supremacy After Mass Shootings In El Paso, Texas, And Dayton, Ohio)

“60% of illegal firearms recovered in Chicago come from outside IL—mostly from states dominated by coward Republicans like you who refuse to enact commonsense gun legislation,” Lightfoot said. “Keep our name out of your mouth.”

60% of illegal firearms recovered in Chicago come from outside IL—mostly from states dominated by coward Republicans like you who refuse to enact commonsense gun legislation. Keep our name out of your mouth. https://t.co/yVM4JHL3xy pic.twitter.com/pr613A3dpf — Lori Lightfoot (@LightfootForChi) September 3, 2019

Lightfoot’s comments came after Cruz pointed out that Illinois’ strict gun control legislation has not prevented carnage in Chicago, which is one of the most violent cities in the country.

Chicago has not had a Republican mayor since the early 1930s. (RELATED: Statistics Show Baltimore Is One Of The Most Dangerous Cities In The U.S.)

In the wake of Texas’ second mass shooting in the last month, liberal politicians across the country have renewed their calls for gun control, with former Texas Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke promoting a mandatory gun buyback program and selling t-shirts that say America’s gun laws are “f-cked up.”