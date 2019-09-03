Hurricane Hype And Climate Change Hysterics

On today’s show we discuss how the media is hyping Hurricane Dorian and how that is not news. Joe Biden tried to exploit it as proof of climate change when it was at its strongest, then the storm weakened. Bernie Sanders thinks people who don’t believe in climate change shouldn’t be in Congress, while liberals exploit a 16-year-old girl to advance their agenda. Chris Hayes has a 16-year-old’s understanding of the Constitution, and Elizabeth Warren promises “free” stuff to the masses, if only they’d vote for her.

Listen to the show:

Hurricane Dorian was supposed to destroy Florida. You’d get that impression if you watched cable news over the last 5 days. Now it looks like it won’t. Warning people about a coming hurricane is important, but hyping it for ratings is not news. Yet cable went wall-to-wall with coverage of something that might happen, and now looks like it won’t.

Democrats running for president saw an opportunity to hype climate change behind Dorian, blaming the storm’s strength on it. But history tells a different story, as does the storm’s weakening. Will they walk back their claims now that they aren’t panning out? Of course not. We get into all of it.

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes demonstrated his 3rd grade level of understanding of the Constitution and American history on his show the other day when trying to make the case that the Electoral College should be abolished. We have the audio and the history he either doesn’t know or hopes his audience doesn’t.

Elizabeth Warren has a plan to pay for “free” college, preschool, day care, and nearly ever other progressive dream while still having a couple of hundred billion left over. We play her promise and explain why it’s all a fraud.

