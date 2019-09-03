Kyler Murray On QB Play: It’s Not About ‘Just One Type Of Quarterback Anymore’

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray doesn’t care at all what the NFL experts think a prototypical quarterback should look like.

Obviously, Murray doesn’t fit the traditional mold of an NFL quarterback. He’s not tall, he’s not a pocket passer but he still balls out. The first overall pick in the 2019 draft thinks the days over having a standard passer are over. (RELATED: Arizona Cardinals Select Kyler Murray First Overall In The NFL Draft)

The Oklahoma Heisman winner told The Undefeated the following in a recent piece.

It’s not what you look like, or really about just one type of quarterback anymore. It’s about how you play and if you can help a team win. Period. The league is more open to guys who maybe don’t have the [prototypical] size, or what everyone used to think an NFL quarterback should look like, and understanding that there are different ways to win.

I have to agree with Murray on this one. The days of needing big body traditional passer are over, and they’ve been over for a little bit.

The standard QB still is in that mold, but things have really opened. I’d argue Russell Wilson is a perfect example of a guy who broke the model.

He’s mobile, has a big arm, he’s accurate and he doesn’t fit the traditional mold for a starting QB at all. He’s also insanely smart and he doesn’t force himself to make plays with his feet.

Murray is even smaller, but might be even more athletic. Given the success of Wilson, I have no doubt more and more NFL GMs are going to go after athletic QBs that can throw.

The Cardinals play my Lions on Sunday, and we’ll get our first look at Murray in an actual game then. I can’t wait. I think he’s in for some big things this season.