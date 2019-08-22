Melvin Gordon’s Holdout ‘Expected’ To Continue Into The Regular Season

Don’t expect to see Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon on a football field anytime soon.

The star running back is “expected” to continue holding out into the season as he demands a new contract, according to Ian Rapoport on Wednesday afternoon. (RELATED: Ezekiel Elliott Reportedly Wants A Contract Bigger Than Todd Gurley’s $57.5 Million)

At this point, #Chargers RB Melvin Gordon’s holdout is expected to continue into the season, sources say. Contract talks have not progressed as he hoped, and he’ll continue to train in Florida for the foreseeable future. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 21, 2019

What an absolute disaster of a situation for the Chargers and Gordon. As I’ve said many times, this situation makes zero sense to me.

In fact, if there was a way to get under zero percent, that’s where we’d be right now. Why won’t the Chargers pay Gordon?

He’s one of the best running backs in the league, and they’re primed and ready for a Super Bowl run with him. Do they hate winning or something?

Why are they allowing this situation to get dragged out?

If I was a fan of the Chargers, I’d be so pissed right now. Gordon makes the offense dynamic and he forces the defense to focus on stopping the run.

That allows Philip Rivers to open up the passing attack. Without the run, you don’t have a passing game. I understand running backs get hurt, but that’s a risk the Chargers simply have to take.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melvin Gordon III (@melvin) on Jul 15, 2019 at 1:35pm PDT

If the Chargers are smart at all, they’ll do whatever it takes to get Gordon back before the regular season starts.

If they drop a few games early in the season, they’re going to wish they’d listened to me. The former Wisconsin star is worth every penny.

Now, pay the man!