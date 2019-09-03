Prince Harry Defends Private Jet Use After Debut Of New Travel Company

Prince Harry got candid about his private jet travel after the launch of his new initiative Travelyst.

The prince announced the initiative Tuesday, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight.

The global partnership is “aimed at improving conservation, environmental protection and expanding local community economic development by encouraging sustainable tourism practices across the travel industry,” according to a press release.

Prince Harry partnered with companies such as Ctrip, Booking.com, Skyscanner, Tripadvisor and Visa. (RELATED: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Slammed For Being ‘Hypocritical’ After Reportedly Jetting Off To Ibiza)

The launch of the initiative follows the criticism Harry and his wife Meghan Markle received after using a private jet multiple times within a week. Harry addressed the backlash during the announcement of Travelyst.

WATCH: “I spend 99% of my life travelling the world by commercial [aircraft]” Prince Harry says at the end of the ecotourism launch when asked about his own travel behaviour. He adds he always offsets all his travel ✈️ pic.twitter.com/1xXvBiXsC4 — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) September 3, 2019

“I spend 99 percent of my life traveling the world by commercial and occasionally there needs to be an opportunity based on a unique circumstance to ensure that my family [is] safe,” Harry said. “It’s generally as simple as that. But as I said in my speech, for me, what it is is about balance. And if I had to do that — it’s not a decision that I would want to take — but if I had to do that, I would ensure, as I have done previously and I will continue to make sure that I do, is to balance out that impact that I have. And I’ve always offset my CO2.”