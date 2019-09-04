Dabo Swinney Responds To Texas A&M Player Guaranteeing An Upset, Says He Doesn’t Have To ‘Look’ For Bulletin Board Material

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney was nothing but smiles when talking about a Texas A&M player guaranteeing a victory.

An opposing player guaranteeing a victory might get under the skin of some coaches and athletes. The two-time national champion made it clear he doesn’t even have to look for motivation anymore. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I don’t have to look for it. People just give it to me. It’s usually one of the players, ‘Hey, did you see that?’ You know? Yeah, I saw that. Heard that,” Swinney responded while chuckling on Tuesday when asked about Aggies player Jared Hocker saying A&M would pull off the upset and if he had to search for bulletin board material.

You can watch his full comments below.

Well, if this is how relaxed Swinney is going into Saturday against Texas A&M, then fans of the Tigers shouldn’t be worried at all.

He’s out here joking around while the Aggies are treating this like the game of a lifetime. If you didn’t already think Clemson would win, you damn sure should after seeing the video above.

Don’t get me wrong. I hope the Aggies show up and show out. That’d make it a great game. Nobody wants to see a blowout when they don’t have a dog in the fight.

I’m simply pointing out the fact Swinney is so relaxed should probably concern the Aggies. He didn’t seem to have a care in the world in the video above.

Something tells me the Tigers are going to smash the Aggies. I hope I’m wrong. I’d like to see a close game, but I’m not getting that vibe at all from the head coach of the Tigers.

Tune in at 3:30 EST on ABC to watch the Tigers and Aggies do battle. Let’s all hope Texas A&M can actually make a game out of it.