Clemson Remains Number 1 In The Week 2 Coaches Poll

The Clemson Tigers are still the top college football team in America.

The Coaches Poll was released Tuesday afternoon, and the top 10 are as follows:

Clemson Alabama Georgia Oklahoma Ohio State LSU Michigan Notre Dame Texas Florida

There obviously wasn’t much movement here at all. Notre Dame and Texas all edged up slightly, Clemson remained at one, Alabama remained locked in at two and Florida dropped a little. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s not too surprising there wasn’t a ton of movement. There weren’t any upsets at the top of the rankings. All the teams at the top took care of business. Some better than others, but they still all got the job done.

Clemson and Alabama both looked really phenomenal at times throughout their first games of the season. The Tigers smashed Georgia Tech and Alabama rolled Duke after a slow start.

Something tells me we’re going to be seeing a lot of both of those squads this season in the top two spots of the poll.

As for my Badgers, we only moved up one spot to 16. Only one spot! Did the coaches not see us play USF on Friday night.

That wasn’t a football game. It was a massacre on national television that had fans of the Bulls running for the hills.

Only 16? Give me a break. That’s absurd.

As for Nebraska, they slipped into the poll right at 25 after their embarrassing performance against South Alabama. In case you were wondering, you can see my reaction to that development below.