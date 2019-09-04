Jared Goff Signs 4-Year Extension With The Rams, Will Get $110 Million Guaranteed

Jared Goff has agreed to a gigantic extension with the Los Angeles Rams.

According to Ian Rapoport late Tuesday night, the young quarterback’s extension is for four years, $134 million and he’ll get a whopping $110 million fully guaranteed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The #Rams and QB Jared Goff agreed to terms on a 4-year deal worth $134M, source said. He gets $110M guaranteed, a record. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 4, 2019

That is a whole lot of cash for the Rams gunslinger. It’s wild to think there were questions more than a season ago about whether or not Goff was going to be the QB of the future for the Rams.

I think we can put that debate to rest forever. You don’t hand a guy $110 million guaranteed if you aren’t all in on him as your starter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Rams (@rams) on Sep 3, 2019 at 6:25pm PDT

The person most impacted by this deal doesn’t even play for the Rams. He’s the starting quarterback for the Cowboys and his name is Dak Prescott.

Jared Goff just got handed a record contract and set a new standard for pay at the position. Now, you can bet everything you have Prescott will want more than Goff’s deal.

Should the Cowboys give it to him? I’d argue no, but I also didn’t expect Jared Goff to be the highest paid QB in the league either.

Now, we’ll have to wait and see what kind of season Goff and the Rams have after his massive deal. He’s got his bag of money.

Can he get a Super Bowl ring? That’s the question Rams fans will be debating everywhere for years to come.