P.J. Fleck Uses Batman As Motivation For The Minnesota Football Team

Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck uses Batman as an example of a man his team can learn from.

“Whether people like him or don’t like him, whether people consider him a hero or a villain, and whatever people’s opinions of him are, he’s him. He always does the right thing. Our whole thing is, it doesn’t matter who we play. We have to play our best, and we have to go do a job,” Fleck said when talking about Batman and what his team can take from the legendary superhero, according to the Star Tribune on Tuesday.

The Star Tribune also reported that the team listened to “The Dark Knight” sound track during practice to prepare for South Dakota State. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If there was ever an example of a football guy move, it’s this one from Fleck. I might hate Minnesota and find them to be a bit of a joke, but this is awesome.

“The Dark Knight” is one of the most badass movies ever made, and I love the fact he’s integrating it into the team’s workout routine.

It’s absolutely awesome. Imagine playing on the field to music from “The Dark Knight.” If that wouldn’t get you amped, then I don’t know what would.

I kind of thought the Gophers would get rolled this season, but I might have to rethink my stance if they’re using Batman as inspiration.

I’m not sure you want to bet against anybody who is tying themselves to Bruce Wayne and company.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gopher Football (@gopherfootball) on Aug 29, 2019 at 7:38pm PDT

This is apparently going to be a weekly thing for the Gophers, and I can’t wait to see what movie they pick next. If they don’t find a way to shuffle in “Black Hawk Down” at some point, then Fleck is really missing out on an opportunity to motivate his squad with some good war content.