Minnesota Football Coach P.J. Fleck Gets Mic’d Up For The Big 10 Network

The Big 10 Network mic’d up Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck for a recent segment.

In a video posted Sunday on Twitter, Fleck runs around practice getting his guys hyped up for what will likely be another .500 season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Put a on @Coach_Fleck, and you get fireworks. Let the @GopherFootball head coach take you through an ELITE practice: pic.twitter.com/D6yFenH0us — Minnesota on BTN (@MinnesotaOnBTN) August 18, 2019

This is cute, right? Look at all that passion and energy Fleck is bringing to the table. It’s like your younger cousin who is so happy to be in the family football game.

You’re never going to pass him the ball, he won’t have any impact of any kind on the game but he doesn’t realize that.

He’s just happy to be there. He’s just happy to be included.

Before you all start crushing me, yes, I’m aware Minnesota beat the Badgers last season. It doesn’t mean it’s now going to be a regular occurrence.

A woman once agreed to talk to me at a bar. It doesn’t mean it’s going to happen every single time I shoot my shot.

You know what’s going to happen this season when the Badgers and Minnesota meet again? Wisconsin is going to drive them into the ground.

They’re going to smash them like we do every other year. A one off incident isn’t going to change that trend at all.

Keep up the great work, Fleck! His team is going to need all the help they can get.