‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Finale Gets 5.7 Million Viewers In L+3 Ratings

The “Yellowstone” season two finale put up some unreal numbers when it aired last Wednesday.

The epic finale has gotten 5.7 million viewers in the L+3 ratings. That includes everything from the night it aired through the next three days, according to a release from the Paramount Network on Tuesday.

This news comes after it was already reported the series was averaging north of five million weekly viewers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on Aug 28, 2019 at 11:00am PDT

As I’ve said a million times by this point, I tie the ratings of “Yellowstone” to the spirit of America. The fact they’re so high is a win for this country. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Finale ‘Sins Of The Father’ Ends With Death And Hope For The Future)

Why wouldn’t you watch? It’s all about a badass ranching family that fights wars on all fronts to defend what is theirs.

If that’s not what America is all about, then I simply don’t know what his country is about.

The show might also go down as Kevin Costner’s greatest accomplishment. I know he’s been in some major movies, but “Yellowstone” is a cultural phenomenon unlike anything we’ve seen before.

Pretty much everybody I know that’s into entertainment watches it. Hell, I’m in multiple group chats about the Paramount Network hit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on Aug 11, 2019 at 6:00pm PDT

Now, we buckle up and wait for season three, which should arrive at some point in 2020. You know I’m juiced up and ready to return to the ranch with the Duttons.

My guess is the ratings will only increase as more and more time goes by. Sound off in the comments with what you think will happen in the new episodes.

They should be great.