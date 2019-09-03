The Hollywood Reporter Names ‘Yellowstone’ As A TV Ratings Winner In 2019

The gigantic TV ratings “Yellowstone” generated in season two didn’t go unnoticed.

The Kevin Costner hit show on the Paramount Network has been the talk of the summer for entertainment fans, and the numbers have been unreal. Fans tuned in by the millions throughout season two, and The Hollywood reporter recently named the show one of the big winners of 2019. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Finale ‘Sins Of The Father’ Ends With Death And Hope For The Future)

THR wrote the following about the show’s gigantic following:

Paramount Network’s modern-day western made THR’s list last year after a breakout first season. The second run has done even better, averaging 5 million viewers per episode (up 13 percent over season one) and improving substantially in both adults 18-49 and adults 25-54. Paramount has otherwise struggled with scripted shows since its 2018 launch, but it has an indisputable flagship in Yellowstone.

As I’ve said before, it’s really a good thing “Yellowstone” has such great ratings. It’s a sign America is still in a good place, and that there’s millions out there who appreciate good television.

The show is all about the Dutton family protecting what’s theirs at any cost.

When there are problems to solve, the Duttons have no problem slinging some lead. That’s exactly what we saw to close out season two last week.

What really makes the show interesting is the fact it also focuses heavily on the rural way of life and family.

As somebody who grew up in a rural area and used to live in the part of Montana it’s located, I can tell you that it’s extremely realistic.

Hopefully, season three continues to only soar higher and higher in the ratings department. I’m glad so many Americans are enjoying the hit modern day Western.

It gives me hope that the nation might still have a little common sense left. Besides, watching Kayce kill people and John run his ranch is just great entertainment.