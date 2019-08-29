Watch The ‘Yellowstone’ Cast Discuss The Unbelievable Season 2 Finale

The Paramount Network released an awesome video on Thursday of the “Yellowstone” cast discussing the electric season two finale.

The final episode of season saw Rip get part of the ranch, the Beck brothers die, John and Kayce rain hell down on their enemies and it saw Tate return home. It was a fitting conclusion to the season.

In the video from the Paramount Network, the cast also sounded pleased with it, and had some cool thoughts on Rip’s story arc.

“The intention behind that is you’ve given me something that maybe I do deserve, maybe I don’t deserve. But, the consistency of Rip’s character is why I love him, and I think why a lot of people love him. He’s that loyal human being that I think people don’t see anymore in this world,” Cole Hauser, who plays Rip, said when discussing being given a part of the ranch and then drawing fire during the intense raid scene.

Costner added, “That was an important scene for us. A big scene and it’s ultra-violence!” Watch the whole cast break down the epic finale below. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Finale ‘Sins Of The Father’ Ends With Death And Hope For The Future)

The finale really was awesome, and it was such a solid end to a great season. I thought the Beck brothers would go out a bit differently, but that’s okay.

In the end, the pair of them going out like cowards was much more fitting as the curtain on them got pulled all the way back.

Now, we sit and wait for season three to arrive. Hopefully, we’re not waiting too long for “Yellowstone” to return.

The past 10 episodes were so electric that I want it back right now. Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the season finale.

Something tells me most of you will agree with me that it was pretty damn good.