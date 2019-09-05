Eddie Murphy Is Returning To The Standup Comedy Stage

Comedian Eddie Murphy revealed he might be back on the standup stage soon.

Murphy made the announcement on the Netflix podcast “Present Company,” according to a report published Thursday by Huffington Post.

Eddie Murphy says he’s going on a stand-up comedy tour in 2020. ???? https://t.co/yJlbWCCCqK pic.twitter.com/6MNSBCATTm — Complex (@Complex) September 5, 2019

“Next year I’m gonna tour, do some standup,” Murphy said during the podcast.

The “Shrek” star didn’t give many details on the potential tour, but admitted the timing was right due to his new film “Dolemite Is My Name” being released at the Toronto Film Festival this September.

The standup tour announcement comes after the news that Murphy was setting up a series of Netflix specials. (RELATED: REPORT: Eddie Murphy In Talks Over $70 Million Standup Deal With Netflix)

As previously reported, Murphy’s deal with Netflix will pay roughly $70 million. The reported payout lines up with deals Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock also made for their own standup series with Netflix.

Murphy is also set to host “Saturday Night Live” on Dec. 21. The appearance will be his first on the night show since he was a cast member in 1984.

Eddie Murphy eyes return to standup comedy https://t.co/yrhsQL8d2i pic.twitter.com/sb9cMRe5bq — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 5, 2019

Comedy seems to be making a comeback these days. A lot of the comedians who seemingly fell off the face of the Earth in the past couple years are now releasing new comedy hours. Chappelle just released “Sticks And Stones” on Netflix.

I’m interested to see what he decides to turn into comedy.