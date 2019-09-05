PREVIEW: The NFL Season Begins Thursday Night When The Bears Play The Packers

Ladies and gentlemen, the NFL season has finally arrived.

Tonight, Thursday, the Bears and the Packers will take the field in Chicago to get things started for football fans everywhere. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If that’s not enough to get you ready to run through a wall, then you’re just not a real football fan. You know where fake football fans can go?

They can hop on a plane to North Korea and enjoy all the freedom there. I hear Pyongyang is beautiful this time of year.

This is the day we’ve waited for ever since the Patriots beat the Rams in the Super Bowl last season. It’s what we’ve talked about. It’s what we’ve prepared for.

The NFL season is officially back, and that’s a reason to celebrate.

The best part of tonight for me is that I’m a winner no matter what happens. As a fan of the Detroit Lions, I hate the Bears and the Packers.

Admittedly, I hate Green Bay much more, but they’re both my enemies. It’s never a bad situation when your two enemies are fighting each other.

I’ll pull for the Bears, but I certainly won’t shed any tears if the Packers win.

Either way, the NFL is back, and I couldn’t be more excited. Thursday night, Aaron Rodgers will try to air it out as Khalil Mack tries to take his head off.

It really doesn’t get much more American than that sentence right there.

Tune in tonight at 8:20 EST on NBC to watch the first game of the NFL season. Damn, it sure does feel great to be back.

I hope you’re all as excited as I am.